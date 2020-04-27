Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV Buys Shares of 2,600 Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2020

Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV bought a new stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,600 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000. Visa makes up approximately 0.1% of Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Laffer Investments acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $221.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.44.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $1,428,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,210,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,619,389 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:V opened at $167.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.01. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

