MCF Advisors LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

MCF Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,725 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $5,429,501,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,332,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,741 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,076,233 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,478,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,200 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Facebook by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,585,263,000 after buying an additional 2,405,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,067,599 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $834,875,000 after buying an additional 1,781,520 shares during the period. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.14, for a total value of $56,196.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,689.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,675 shares of company stock valued at $17,288,455 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Facebook from $250.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Facebook from $180.00 to $167.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank cut Facebook to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $280.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $225.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.83.

FB stock opened at $190.07 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.46 and a 200 day moving average of $193.21. The firm has a market cap of $541.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $224.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

