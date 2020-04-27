MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Purchases 2,577 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,501 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $26,576,000. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 11.4% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 57,938 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,966,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth about $444,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,388,031 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $582,775,000 after purchasing an additional 64,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148,592 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,856,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Visa from $221.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.44.

NYSE V opened at $167.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $326.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $214.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.01.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total transaction of $1,129,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,933,326. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,389. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.