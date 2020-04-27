Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA raised its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,924 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,765,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,655,255,000 after acquiring an additional 586,305 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,558,090,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Home Depot by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,914,267 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,946,698,000 after buying an additional 179,597 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,569,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,653,122,000 after buying an additional 399,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,617,552 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,226,761,000 after buying an additional 136,550 shares during the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $212.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $227.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.98. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $247.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.24.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cfra upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Loop Capital raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Home Depot from $268.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.24.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

