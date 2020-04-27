Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Boosted by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 60.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,468 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 8,823 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,994,272 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,468,497,000 after purchasing an additional 600,041 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 33,220 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,323 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,463,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,012,814 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $790,859,000 after buying an additional 879,345 shares in the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $174.55 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $190.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,327.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.45 and a 200-day moving average of $157.65.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.61.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

