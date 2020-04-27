AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by New Potomac Partners LLC

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2020

New Potomac Partners LLC raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,366 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. grace capital acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 229.1% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

T stock opened at $29.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.76.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on AT&T from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for AT&T (NYSE:T)

