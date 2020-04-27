Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA Sells 375 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 2.6% of Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 221.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 511.4% in the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 71.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $134.36 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.35. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $186.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.08%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PEP. Guggenheim raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Cfra raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.11.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

