OLD National Bancorp IN Has $6.69 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,149,344,000 after purchasing an additional 890,014 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,458,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,219,000 after purchasing an additional 474,091 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,985,537,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,157,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,209,000 after purchasing an additional 272,208 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,537,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,480,000 after purchasing an additional 56,541 shares during the period. 71.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cfra raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Guggenheim raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $138.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.11.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $134.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $147.20. The company has a market cap of $186.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.77 and its 200 day moving average is $135.35.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

