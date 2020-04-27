Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Holdings Trimmed by Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA trimmed its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,580 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,535 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 3.1% of Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 238.0% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $42.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $180.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 50.53%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.05.

In related news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Further Reading: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.