Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Hikari Power Ltd

Hikari Power Ltd increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 336,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,760 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 6.2% of Hikari Power Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Hikari Power Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $44,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 25,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.0% in the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 44,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,828,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 30.5% in the first quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.8% in the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.36.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $154.86 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.42 and its 200-day moving average is $139.75. The company has a market capitalization of $408.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

In related news, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

