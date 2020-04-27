Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lowered its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 497,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,597 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.8% of MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $54,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.2% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,401,000. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 208,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,964,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,332,000 after buying an additional 1,585,813 shares in the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.31.

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $883,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,369,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $3,059,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,046,461. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,929,896 shares of company stock worth $475,179,574 in the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PG opened at $118.78 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.99. The firm has a market cap of $294.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.41. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $128.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.91%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.