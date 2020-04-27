MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.7% of MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $51,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% in the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 671 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 34,732 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,357,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,344.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,471.37.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,276.60 on Monday. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,530.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,186.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,315.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $877.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $12.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 42.76 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.