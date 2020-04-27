Next Capital Management LLC Sells 3,495 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Next Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,624 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,495 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 1.7% of Next Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. FMR LLC raised its position in Facebook by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,332,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,741 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Facebook by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,316,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $19,358,554,000 after purchasing an additional 881,118 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Facebook by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,111,043 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,006,041,000 after purchasing an additional 409,290 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Facebook by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,585,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Facebook by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,189,119 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,275,066,000 after purchasing an additional 781,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.14, for a total transaction of $56,196.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,689.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,675 shares of company stock worth $17,288,455 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FB. TheStreet lowered shares of Facebook from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $190.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $224.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.21. The firm has a market cap of $541.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

