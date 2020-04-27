New Potomac Partners LLC Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

New Potomac Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,965 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 1.7% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,297,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $71,747,000 after acquiring an additional 63,786 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,451 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $101.19 on Monday. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.18. The company has a market capitalization of $182.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $153.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.79.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

