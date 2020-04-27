First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Sells 1,213 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lowered its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 92,828 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 1.4% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 31,603 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Cowen upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.30.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $57.93 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.24 and a 200-day moving average of $58.65. The company has a market capitalization of $238.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Further Reading: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.