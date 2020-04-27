Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Management LLC

Cypress Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 392,038 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,705 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 3.0% of Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $15,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 238.0% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $44,000. 72.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,274,406.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.05.

Shares of CSCO opened at $42.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $176.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.32 and its 200-day moving average is $44.75.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

