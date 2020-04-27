Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 478,599 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 2.4% of Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $18,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 26,625 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 117,619 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 558,515 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $21,910,000 after purchasing an additional 9,783 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 19.9% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 37,913 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 6,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 121,929 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $42.52 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $58.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.32 and its 200-day moving average is $44.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $180.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at $12,690,281.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. TheStreet lowered Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. KeyCorp lowered Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.05.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

