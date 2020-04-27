Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,913 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,304 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 316,192 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,393 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 55,270 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 43,352 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 105,268 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $14,545,000 after purchasing an additional 12,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $937,000. 72.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Bank of America cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Nomura Securities lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.05.

CSCO opened at $42.52 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $176.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 50.53%.

In related news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

