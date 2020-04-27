Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 96.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 28,429 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.3% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 63,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 99.8% during the first quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TMO stock opened at $328.70 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.10. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.21 and a 52-week high of $342.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.31%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.13%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price target on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price target (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $341.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.21.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

