North Star Investment Management Corp. Lowers Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

North Star Investment Management Corp. cut its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 93.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 23,997 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 917,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,650,000 after purchasing an additional 78,152 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 18,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $200,279.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,753,659. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $340,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,264.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,234 shares of company stock valued at $5,667,854. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GILD opened at $79.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $100.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.27. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $60.89 and a one year high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.12.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Featured Article: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.