LVW Advisors LLC Grows Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 38.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,122 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,156 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,715,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,054 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,971,783 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,748,495,000 after acquiring an additional 548,830 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $2,572,048,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269,782 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,196,059,000 after buying an additional 100,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,256,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,049,476,000 after buying an additional 135,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Imperial Capital lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.79.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $101.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.84 and a 200-day moving average of $130.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.