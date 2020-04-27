Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 205.2% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at $77,208,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.69.

NYSE:PM opened at $73.67 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.84. The company has a market cap of $111.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.89. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The firm had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 90.17%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

