Ledyard National Bank Has $2 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ledyard National Bank lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,591 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old Port Advisors raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 45,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 6,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $29.71 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The stock has a market cap of $211.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.23 and a 200-day moving average of $36.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on T. Robert W. Baird downgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AT&T from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. DZ Bank cut AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen cut AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.40.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.