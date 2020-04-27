Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 370,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,934 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.4% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $40,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 24,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 14,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $118.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $295.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.91%.

PG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Argus raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.31.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 2,033,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $244,048,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at $466,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,929,896 shares of company stock worth $475,179,574 over the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

