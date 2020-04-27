Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 0.8% of Lincoln National Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $21,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,813 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,396,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,161,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,202 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,338,757,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,341,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,167,000 after purchasing an additional 305,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,417,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,143,000 after purchasing an additional 298,376 shares during the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $118.78 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.59 and its 200-day moving average is $120.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.59 billion, a PE ratio of 67.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 69.91%.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $3,059,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,046,461. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,929,896 shares of company stock worth $475,179,574 over the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PG has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Argus upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.31.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

