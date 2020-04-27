Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Acquires 641 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,637 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.5% of Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in Microsoft by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $174.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1,303.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.96. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $183.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.61.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

