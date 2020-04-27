$5.78 Billion in Sales Expected for Visa Inc (NYSE:V) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Visa Inc (NYSE:V) to announce $5.78 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Visa’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.58 billion and the highest is $6.02 billion. Visa posted sales of $5.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visa will report full year sales of $22.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.73 billion to $25.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $24.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.72 billion to $28.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Visa.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

V has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Stephens lowered their price objective on Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.44.

Shares of V opened at $167.32 on Monday. Visa has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $214.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.06%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $1,428,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,210,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,619,389. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of V. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at $26,576,000. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 11.4% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 57,938 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,966,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth about $444,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,388,031 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $582,775,000 after acquiring an additional 64,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 4.0% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148,592 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,856,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

