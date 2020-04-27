Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 555,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.7% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $21,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.5% in the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 55.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Neil W. Duffin acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Argus cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.26.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $43.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $183.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

