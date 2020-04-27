Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Sells 5,744 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,755 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,744 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 2.1% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $466,000. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 171,946 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $38,511,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $3,203,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $282.97 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.70. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,238.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer raised Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Apple from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective (down from $370.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.95.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

