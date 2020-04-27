Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,985,537,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,782,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,494,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,085,000 after acquiring an additional 972,837 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,149,344,000 after acquiring an additional 890,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in PepsiCo by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,086,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,437,000 after buying an additional 678,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $134.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.35. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $147.20. The company has a market capitalization of $181.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.08%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.11.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

