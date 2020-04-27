Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $35.78 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 661,147 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 16,842 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 1.2% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $35,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Intel by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 34,092 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Intel by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,296 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in Intel by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in Intel by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 24,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,147 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $2,293,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,340,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 3,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total transaction of $242,178.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,826.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,763 shares of company stock worth $4,256,037. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $59.26 on Monday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $253.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.52 and a 200-day moving average of $57.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ThinkEquity started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.97.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

See Also: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.