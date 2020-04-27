Focused Investors LLC Has $82.54 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Focused Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 916,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 4.1% of Focused Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Focused Investors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $82,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 20,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

JPM opened at $90.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.98 and its 200 day moving average is $122.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The business had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

A number of analysts have commented on JPM shares. Edward Jones reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.10 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.56.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

