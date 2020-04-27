Evermay Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,613 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 0.5% of Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $2,966,694,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 5,885.6% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,161,195 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $102,941,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058,262 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Intel by 2,208.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,181,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $250,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,700 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Intel by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,308,613 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $616,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115,025 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Intel by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,285,512 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $795,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,754 shares during the period. 66.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INTC opened at $59.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $252.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.91. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ThinkEquity initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Nomura Securities boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.97.

In related news, Director Alyssa Henry purchased 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Also, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $573,283.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 425,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,420,641.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,763 shares of company stock worth $4,256,037 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

