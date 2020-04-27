Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Grows Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 47.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,515 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,084 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 1,636.1% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 6,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $59.26 on Monday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $253.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 3,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total transaction of $242,178.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,826.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $2,293,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,340,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,763 shares of company stock worth $4,256,037 over the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ThinkEquity assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.97.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

