Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Sells 233 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $212.18 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $194.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.98. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $268.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Nomura Securities boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.24.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

