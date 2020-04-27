Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,961 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel by 1,636.1% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in Intel by 6,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $59.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.91. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $252.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 3,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total value of $242,178.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,826.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $2,293,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,340,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,763 shares of company stock valued at $4,256,037. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.97.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

