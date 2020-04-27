Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,891 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,891 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of K. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,313,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Kellogg by 733.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,279,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,723 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kellogg by 61,009.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 802,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,534,000 after purchasing an additional 801,665 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kellogg by 5.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,963,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,212,000 after purchasing an additional 725,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Kellogg by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,839,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,175,000 after purchasing an additional 687,254 shares during the last quarter. 87.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on K shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kellogg from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.75.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total value of $5,809,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven A. Cahillane acquired 16,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.33 per share, with a total value of $1,098,197.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,411.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $25,010,000. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:K opened at $64.10 on Monday. Kellogg has a one year low of $51.34 and a one year high of $71.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.91.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Kellogg had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

