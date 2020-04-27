Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 51.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 1,522.2% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 581.8% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Clorox by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLX opened at $190.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $179.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.51. The company has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.19. Clorox Co has a 1 year low of $144.12 and a 1 year high of $214.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 133.50%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.09%.

In other Clorox news, SVP Denise Garner sold 870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $147,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,583,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benno O. Dorer sold 252,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.01, for a total transaction of $42,724,713.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,870,521.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 255,750 shares of company stock valued at $43,218,097. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.50.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

