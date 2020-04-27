Hartford Investment Management Co. Buys 754 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,732 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.4% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $40,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. Nomura Securities boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,471.37.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,276.60 on Monday. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,530.74. The company has a market capitalization of $877.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,186.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,315.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $12.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 42.76 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

