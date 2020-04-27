Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Purchases 144 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 38.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 523 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,612 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,642,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 5,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 1,751 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Independent Research upgraded Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,350.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,344.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,471.37.

GOOGL opened at $1,276.60 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,186.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,315.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $12.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 42.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

