Ledyard National Bank Sells 304 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ledyard National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,175 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.3% of Ledyard National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $6,806,866,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 129,857.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,525 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $332,028,000. Altarock Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $308,060,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,422,000 after acquiring an additional 219,626 shares during the last quarter. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,276.60 on Monday. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,530.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,186.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,315.93.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $12.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 42.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Independent Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 24th. Nomura Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,471.37.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

