Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,363 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 17,320 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 87,766 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 20,137 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,392 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Comcast from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.64.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $37.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $47.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.70.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $37,938.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,502. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

