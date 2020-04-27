OLD National Bancorp IN Has $9.02 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,051 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Facebook were worth $9,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FB. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,384 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 15,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Sunday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Facebook from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on Facebook from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.83.

Shares of FB opened at $190.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $167.46 and a 200-day moving average of $193.21. The company has a market cap of $541.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. Analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.14, for a total transaction of $56,196.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,689.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $11,286,437.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,675 shares of company stock valued at $17,288,455. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.