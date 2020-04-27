Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 3,391 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,756 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $43.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.56 and its 200 day moving average is $60.03. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $33.30 and a 1 year high of $74.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The casino operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 27.32%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS.

LVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.06.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

