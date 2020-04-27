OLD National Bancorp IN Has $2.17 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,006 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,863,179 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,595,491,000 after purchasing an additional 567,864 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,687,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,229,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,925 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,648,853,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,968,638 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,017,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,222,384 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $932,829,000 after purchasing an additional 520,148 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MDT opened at $99.30 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.18. The company has a market cap of $133.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.75. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Omar Ishrak purchased 8,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Medtronic from $128.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cfra lifted their target price on Medtronic from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Medtronic from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.26.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

