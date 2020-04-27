Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Procter & Gamble’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.03 and the lowest is $0.95. Procter & Gamble posted earnings of $1.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will report full year earnings of $4.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.91 to $4.99. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Procter & Gamble.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PG. Citigroup upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Argus raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.31.

NYSE PG opened at $118.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $295.59 billion, a PE ratio of 67.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.41. Procter & Gamble has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $128.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.91%.

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $883,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,369,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $3,059,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,046,461. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,929,896 shares of company stock valued at $475,179,574 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,401,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 208,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,964,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

