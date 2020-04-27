Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Cribstone Capital Management LLC

Cribstone Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $81.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $205.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $92.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.09.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.73.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

