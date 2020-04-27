Cypress Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cypress Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,140 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 3.9% of Cypress Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $20,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of MRK opened at $81.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $205.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.69 and a 200 day moving average of $84.09. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.01%.

Several analysts have commented on MRK shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.73.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

See Also: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.