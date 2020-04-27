Centerpoint Advisors LLC Buys 692 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 47.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,200,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 25,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 147,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,393,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,895,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,261,000 after buying an additional 291,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Argus cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Barclays started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.73.

NYSE MRK opened at $81.43 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Clarius Group LLC Buys 312 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc.
Clarius Group LLC Buys 312 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc.
Merck & Co., Inc. Shares Sold by Cribstone Capital Management LLC
Merck & Co., Inc. Shares Sold by Cribstone Capital Management LLC
Cypress Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Merck & Co., Inc.
Cypress Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Merck & Co., Inc.
Centerpoint Advisors LLC Buys 692 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc.
Centerpoint Advisors LLC Buys 692 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc.
Cairn Investment Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Intel Co.
Cairn Investment Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Intel Co.
Intel Co. Shares Bought by Atwater Malick LLC
Intel Co. Shares Bought by Atwater Malick LLC


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report