Cairn Investment Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,029 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. Intel accounts for 2.7% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.7% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 31,961 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.4% during the first quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 102,529 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,549,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93,712 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 47.1% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 31,515 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 10,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Intel by 16.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,531,527 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $137,006,000 after buying an additional 358,639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $59.26 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.91. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $252.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Argus upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.97.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 9,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $569,898.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alyssa Henry acquired 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,763 shares of company stock valued at $4,256,037. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

